Bhubaneswar: A fresh weather system brewing near the Strait of Malacca has triggered speculation about another possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an upper air cyclonic circulation has formed over the central parts of the Strait of Malacca and is extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. The agency said this system is likely to give rise to a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around 22nd November.

IMD forecasts that the system may move west-northwest towards the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and intensify into a depression by 24th November. It is then expected to continue on the same track while strengthening further over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

Forecast by Skymet

Private forecaster Skymet Weather Services has issued a similar outlook. It said a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast and south-central Bay of Bengal on 21st or 22nd November and may gain strength over the next two to three days.

Skymet noted that the system has the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm, although its future course will depend on how the system evolves. It added that the exact track remains uncertain and will require continuous monitoring.

Also read: Cyclone Montha: Landslide snaps road connectivity between Gajapati and Ganjam.

With the Bay of Bengal recently experiencing Cyclone Montha in late October, meteorologists and disaster management agencies are keeping a close watch on the new development. Further clarity is expected once the low-pressure area forms.

The system will be named Cyclone Senyar once it becomes a cyclonic storm.