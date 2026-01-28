New Delhi: Al Qaeda in the Sub-Continent (AQIS) has devised a new strategy for its India operations. While at first, it was plotting high-profile killings, the AQIS realised that the chances of such operations turning out to be a success are very low.

Intelligence agencies have learnt that the module members, during their online discussions, decided that they should be targeting the common people. They feel that such targets are easy to hit as they are not covered by any form of security, like in the case of high-profile individuals.

An official said that the AQIS has multiple modules, and each one of these has been instructed by the top leadership to carry out such operations on a large scale. The chatter that has been picked up by the Intelligence agencies suggests that the AQIS has formed several hit squads in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. These hit squads have been instructed to carry out random killings of common people. They would then later implement the same modus operandi in other states as well, officials say.

Another official explained that the AQIS is trying to do what the Popular Front of India (PFI) was doing prior to it being banned. The PFI too had hit and death squads that targeted common people. The idea is to instil fear in the minds of the people. Killing random common people for no rhyme or reason instils fear and also spreads panic in society, and this is what the AQIS is trying to achieve.

Further, the AQIS has also been scouting for members of the PFI who are currently underground owing to the ban. The members who are part of the hit or dawah squads are in high demand. The AQIS feels that roping in these persons makes the job easy, as they are battle-ready. During their stint in the PFI, they were trained for years. The AQIS does not have to invest in their training or try to radicalise them, as they are ready to undertake the task.

The Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the recruitment process and would look to thwart any such attempt. While the PFI have been trying to revive itself, many feel that the task would be harder than what one would have expected. Terror outfits such as the AQIS and Islamic State are looking to seize this opportunity and recruit former PFI members, an official said.

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had this week busted one such module that was planning to carry out a hit job in Uttar Pradesh. The accused Faizan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, had moved to Navsari and was hatching a plot to kill common people in Uttar Pradesh, the ATS said.

In addition to causing panic and fear, Faizan was also trying to spread the agenda of Al Qaeda, the ATS learnt. Faizan had also arranged for weapons and even identified targets, the ATS probe found. Officials say that in addition to targeted killings, the AQIS has also created distorted maps to be circulated as part of its propaganda material. A map titled Muslim Territories Currently Under Kuffar Occupation is in circulation.

Officials say that the AQIS has clicked pictures of random people in various states. These images are in circulation, and this is a dangerous trend that is setting in. The images are shared with the location of the people so that hitting the target becomes easier. There is no one person who has been assigned to carry out the hit job.

The AQIS says that anyone who believes in the cause and is capable of carrying out the job is free to target these common people. Counter terrorism officials have been working on over drive mode to identify these modules. It is a matter of grave concern that this terror group has embarked upon a mission to try to hit the common man. If they are successful, then the damage to society would be unprecedented, officials say.