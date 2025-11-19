New Delhi: A special court on Wednesday remanded Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to 11 days of NIA custody.

He will be produced before the court again on November 29 at 2 p.m.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anmol is a key member of the BKI–Bishnoi gangster syndicate and played an active role in running its operations.

His suspected Khalistani links, along with his broader activities within the network, will be the focus of the investigation.

NIA’s counsel, Rahul Tyagi, presented the case before the court.

On the other hand, counsel for the accused submitted that evidence with respect to the accused is already in possession of NIA and nothing more is required for which police custody has to be given.

They said that this case is not based on any direct evidence and the accused is ready to cooperate with the investigation; therefore, the application may be dismissed. However, the court rejected their argument and sent Bishnoi to NIA custody.

Earlier in the day, Anmol -- who had been living in the United States -- was brought back to India and arrested upon arrival. Absconding since 2022, he is the 19th accused apprehended in connection with the terror syndicate allegedly led by Lawrence Bishnoi.

The NIA said Anmol was chargesheeted in March 2023, after investigations established that between 2020 and 2023, he had actively aided designated terrorist Goldy Brar and his brother in executing various acts of terrorism in India.

Probe reveals

According to the agency, Anmol used his base in the United States to run the gang’s operations, coordinate with associates, provide shelter and logistics to shooters, and oversee extortion rackets targeting individuals in India.

The NIA stated that it continues to probe the broader nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms traffickers, including their infrastructure and funding networks.

Anmol Bishnoi faces several criminal cases, including conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai in October last year.

He is also being investigated in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra in April last year. His alleged role in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, one of the most high-profile cases linked to the Bishnoi-Brar syndicate, is also being probed.

In November 2024, Bishnoi was arrested in California, United States, for entering the country with illegal documents.

This came days after India began the extradition process following a non-bailable warrant issued by a Maharashtra court and a Red Corner Notice issued by a global law enforcement agency, Interpol.