Bhubaneswar/Panaji: A late-night fire tore through a popular nightclub in North Goa, killing at least 25 people and leaving several others injured. The blaze, believed to have started after a suspected cylinder explosion, broke out shortly after midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane, a restaurant-cum-club near Baga beach in Arpora village.

Blaze erupts shortly after midnight

According to police, the control room received an alert about the fire at 12.04 am. Emergency teams, including firefighters, police personnel and ambulances, quickly reached the spot. Goa Director General of Police said the fire was brought under control and all bodies were retrieved from the premises.

The establishment, located around 25 kilometres from the state capital Panaji, was packed with staff and visitors when the incident occurred.

Casualties and rescue efforts

Goa Police confirmed that the tragedy claimed 25 lives. Among the victims were 14 staff members and four tourists. The identities of seven others are yet to be verified.

Six people who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment. Officials said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, with teams from the police and the fire department conducting a detailed probe.

Chief Minister visits site, flags safety violations

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site in the early hours and expressed grief over the loss of lives. He said most of those killed were kitchen workers, including three women, along with a few tourists.

Sawant indicated that preliminary findings point to major fire safety lapses at the nightclub. He assured strict action against the club management as well as officials who allowed the venue to operate despite the violations.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings as part of the ongoing investigation.