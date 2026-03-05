New Delhi: In view of the ongoing war situation in parts of the Middle East, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the cancellation of Class X board examinations in the region.

In a circular issued to CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the board stated all Class X examinations scheduled from March 7 to March 11, 2026, stand cancelled.

The board also said that the Class X examinations scheduled on March 2, 5 and 6, 2026, which had earlier been postponed, will now stand cancelled as well.

CBSE further stated the method for declaration of results for Class X candidates in the Middle East region will be notified separately at a later date.

Regarding Class XII examinations, the board has decided to postpone the exam scheduled for March 7, 2026. Revised dates for the examination will be announced in due course.

The board said it will review the situation on March 7 and issue further directions regarding the schedule of examinations from March 9 onwards.

“All Class XII students are advised to remain in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully,” the CBSE circular stated.