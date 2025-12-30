New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving over 40 senior officers from the IAS and Allied Services for various posts in the ministries and departments at the Centre.

The list includes the appointment of a Special Secretary and several Additional Secretaries.

The reshuffle also includes temporary upgradations of posts to some officers as part of the administrative restructuring.

The postings at the Special Secretary & DG level are:

-- Suchindra Misra (IDAS:1992) has been appointed as Special Secretary, Department of Commerce. To facilitate this, the ACC approved the temporary upgradation of a vacant post of Additional Secretary to the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government.

-- Lav Aggarwal (IAS: 1996: AP), currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women & Child Development, moves to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry as Director General, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

-- Srikant Nagulapalli (IAS:1998:AP), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, has been appointed as Director General of Hydrocarbons in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Key transfers at the Additional Secretary level are:

-- Rabindra Kumar Agarwal (IAS:1997:KL) shifted from the Ministry of Cooperation to the post of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Food Corporation of India (FCI).

-- Ashutosh Agnihotri (IAS:1999:AM), the outgoing CMD of FCI, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

-- Aneeta C Meshram (IAS:1996:UP), moves from the Department of Fertilisers to the President’s Secretariat as Additional Secretary, replacing Rakesh Gupta (IAS:1997:HY), who has been shifted to the Ministry of health & Family Welfare.

-- Solomon Arokiaraj (IAS:2000:AP) has been transferred from the Department of Economic Affairs to the Cabinet Secretariat as Additional Secretary.

-- Shyamal Misra (IAS:1996:HY) has been appointed as Administrator (Digital Bharat Nidhi) in the Department of Telecommunications.

-- Sonal Mishra (IAS:1997:GJ) moves from Skill Development to the post of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central).

The other appointments in the list include:

-- Dilip Kumar (IAS:1995:PB): appointed as Director General (Training), Ministry of Skill Development.

-- Caralyn Khongwar Deshmukh (IAS:1996:MP): appointed Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development.

-- Anandrao Vishnu Patil (IAS:1998:TN): appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

-- Dinesh Mahur (ITS:1992): appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production.

-- Mayank Tiwari (IRSME:1993): appointed Additional Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy

In-Situ Upgradations of Secretary & Additional Secretary Ranks

The ACC has also granted in-situ upgradations to several officers:

-- Asit Gopal (IFoS:1990:MP): Special Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textiles.

-- Ramesh Krishnamurthi (IRS IT:1992): Central Provident Fund Commissioner (EPFO).

To the Additional Secretary level:

A total of 13 officers were upgraded in-situ, including Mukesh Mangal (ITS:92) in Shipping, Meenaxi Rawat (IES:93) at BPCL, Archana Sharma Awasthi (IRS IT:94) in School Education, and Nitesh Kumar Mishra (ICAS:95) in Youth Affairs.