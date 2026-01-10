Srinagar: The minimum temperature remained several degrees below the freezing point in the Valley on Saturday as the famous Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city was partially frozen.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, against minus 6 degrees Celsius the previous day.

Dal Lake partially frozen amid severe cold in the valley

The famous Dal Lake in Srinagar city froze partially as boatmen faced a tough time rowing their boats in the waterbody.

Water taps, road puddles and shallow water bodies also froze in the Valley due to very low night temperatures.

The gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures has also narrowed as Srinagar recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Friday.

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally cold, dry weather till January 20, with little chances of rain/snow during this period, except isolated downpour in the higher reaches.

Chillai Kalan brings freezing temperatures, dry spell across Jammu & Kashmir

The continued dry spell has raised alarm across Jammu and Kashmir as all the water bodies on which agriculture, horticulture and drinking water needs are based, in turn, depend on heavy snowfall during the ongoing 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called 'Chillai Kalan'.

This crucial period is already halfway through, and the plains of the Valley are yet to witness this season's first snowfall. Chillai Kalan ends on January 30.

Snowfall in February and March is of little consequence as it melts quickly and does not help replenish the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gulmarg and Pahalgam record Sub-Zero night temperatures

Gulmarg ski resort recorded minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam minus 7.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Jammu city recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius, Katra town 5.3 degrees Celsius, Batote 1.3 degrees Celsius, Banihal minus 0.4 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 2.8 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperatures.

Hospitals and clinics of pulmonologists and cardiologists witnessed a heavy rush of patients as chest and heart-related diseases are again on the rise due to cold and dry weather.

People with a history of chest and heart-related ailments have been advised to take extra care.

