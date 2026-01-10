Bhubaneswar: Intense cold wave conditions continued to prevail across Odisha as minimum temperatures dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in as many as 31 locations across the state. The capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius on Friday night, marking its coldest night in the last 22 years.

Rourkela coldest city in the state

According to observations recorded by the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre over the past 24 hours, Rourkela emerged as the coldest city in Odisha, registering a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius. Jharsuguda followed closely at 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Phulbani and Angul recorded 6 degrees Celsius each.

Bhubaneswar, Cuttack witness rare chill

While Bhubaneswar dipped to 9.2 degrees Celsius, its lowest in over two decades, the Silver City Cuttack also experienced a sharp drop with the mercury settling at 9 degrees Celsius.

Over 30 places below 10°C

Several other locations across the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, underscoring the severity of the cold wave. These include Balasore (9.9°C), Baripada (8.8°C), Keonjhar (7.4°C), Sambalpur (9.4°C), Sundargarh (6.8°C), Hirakud (9.9°C), Bhawanipatna (8.2°C), Balangir (9.5°C), Koraput (9.8°C), Sonepur (9.3°C), Daringibadi (6.5°C), Boudh (9.8°C), Dhenkanal (7.7°C), Bargarh (9.8°C) and Nabarangpur (7.5°C).

IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast no major change in minimum (night) temperatures across Odisha over the next 24 hours, indicating that cold conditions are likely to persist in the immediate term.