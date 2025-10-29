New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strengthened its citizen engagement and grievance redressal mechanism by activating the National Voter Helpline and introducing a new facility ‘Book-a-Call' with BLO - to help voters resolve election-related queries promptly and transparently, the ECI said on Wednesday.

According to the ECI, citizens can now reach out through the National Contact Centre (NCC) by dialling the toll-free number 1800-11-1950, operational every day from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Calls will be handled by trained executives who will assist voters with electoral information, registration issues, and other election-related services.

To ensure localised and timely responses, the Commission has directed all States, Union Territories, and Districts to establish their own State Contact Centres (SCCs) and District Contact Centres (DCCs).

“ECI has issued instructions to each State/UT and District to set up its own State Contact Centre (SCC) and District Contact Centre (DCC), respectively, to ensure timely and localised responses. These centres operate during office hours on all working days throughout the year, assisting in the regional languages of the State/UT,” the poll panel said in its press note.

These centres will operate during office hours on working days and assist in the respective regional languages.

In addition, all complaints and queries will be recorded and tracked through the National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP 2.0), ensuring accountability and transparency in grievance handling.

“Additionally, ECI has also launched ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility, using which citizens can directly contact their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) through the feature available on the ECINET platform,” it said.

Officials asked to be alert

The ECI has instructed all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to monitor requests regularly and ensure their disposal within 48 hours.

“These facilities are in addition to the existing mechanisms for addressing election-related grievances. Citizens can also send an email to [email protected]," it noted.

The Commission urged all voters to make full use of these services, describing them as part of its ongoing effort to make the electoral process citizen-centric, efficient, and transparent. (IANS)