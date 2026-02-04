New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will host a National Conference of State Election Commissioners (SECs) on February 24 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, an official statement said on Wednesday.

State Election Commissioners from all States and Union Territories are expected to participate in the conference, which is being held after a gap of more than 25 years. The last National SEC Conference was organised in 1999.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will chair the conference, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi. The CEC and Election Commissioners will address the State Election Commissioners during the inaugural session.

According to the statement, the conference will see participation from State Election Commissioners, accompanied by their legal and technical experts. Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the Election Commission of India from all 36 States and Union Territories will also attend the deliberations.

The primary objective of the conference, the statement said, is to build greater synergy between the ECI and the State Election Commissions in the conduct of elections, electoral processes, and logistical management, while respecting their distinct constitutional and legal mandates.

Participants will engage in focussed discussion sessions on key issues, including electoral laws governing voter eligibility in States and Union Territories, technological interventions introduced by the ECI, such as the recently launched ECINET digital platform, the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and other emerging challenges in election administration.

The ECI will also share its institutional experience in the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections in accordance with the Constitution of India and the country’s legal framework, to support and strengthen State Election Commissions.

State Election Commissions are constituted under State laws in accordance with the provisions of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. They are vested with the superintendence, direction, and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, elections to Panchayats and Municipal Bodies.