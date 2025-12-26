Bhubaneswar: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Gyanesh Kumar, will be on a three-day official visit to Odisha beginning December 27, as part of his scheduled tour of the state.

Temple visits and cultural engagements on day one

On Saturday, December 27, the CEC will travel to Puri, where he will offer prayers at the Jagannath Temple. Following the temple visit, Kumar will proceed to the Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Heritage circuit tour on December 28

On Sunday, December 28, Kumar will visit several prominent cultural and historical landmarks, including the heritage village of Raghurajpur, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves, and the Mukteswar Temple in Bhubaneswar.

Meeting with booth level officers in Bhubaneswar

On the final day of his visit, Monday, December 29, the Chief Election Commissioner will preside over a meeting with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at 3:00 PM at the auditorium of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar.

During the meeting, Kumar is expected to address the gathering and interact with field-level election officials on issues related to electoral preparedness and voter services.

Departure scheduled late Monday night

Following the meeting, the Chief Election Commissioner is scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar later on Monday night, concluding his official visit to Odisha.