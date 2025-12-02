New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police have busted an interstate fake visa racket facilitating counterfeit French D-type visas for Indian job aspirants, leading to the arrest of a key agent from Tamil Nadu.

The crackdown comes as part of the airport unit’s ongoing drive against fraudulent travel documents and touting activities.

The case surfaced on October 28, 2025, when three passengers—Naveeraj Subramaniyam (23) and Prabhakaran Senthilkumar (28) from Namakkal, and Mohan Gandhi Elangovan (38) from Tiruchirappalli—arrived at the departure immigration counter seeking clearance for Paris.

Immigration officials detected that the French D-type visas pasted on their passports were counterfeit and lacked essential security features. A case was immediately registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Passport Act.

During questioning, it emerged that Naveeraj’s fake visa had been arranged by his brother for Rs 6 lakh, while Mohan Gandhi and Prabhakaran had each paid Rs 12 lakh to an unidentified agent in Namakkal.

A special team led by Inspector Virender Kumar Tyagi, SHO of IGI Airport Police Station, and supervised by the ACP/IGI Airport, was formed to trace the racket.

Acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police arrested V. Kannan (55), a resident of Namakkal district. Kannan, who runs a government-affiliated ITI and an overseas education consultancy in Velur, confessed to arranging fake visas with the help of an associate identified as Sathik Syed alias Abdul Hakim from Madurai.

He admitted to luring at least 16 job seekers with promises of warehouse jobs in Paris, securing payments through both bank transfers and cash.

Police said the search for Hakim is ongoing, and efforts are being made to identify others linked to the network or similar cases.

In a statement, the IGI Airport Police highlighted that 26 persons, including six fraudulent agents, were arrested or booked for fake visa and passport offences in November 2025.

Additionally, 28 touts involved in illegal activities at the airport were apprehended during the same period, said DCP IGI Airport Vichitra Veer.