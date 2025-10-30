Bhubaneswar: A lecturer of Balikuda College in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district has been suspended for allegedly submitting fake certificates to secure job.

Jagatsinghpur Sub-Collector, who is also the president of the governing body of Balikuda College, has suspended Basant Kumar Mohanty, a Commerce lecturer, for submission of fake certificates in support of his qualification while securing the job.

“Mohanty has submitted M.Com certificates which are not equivalent with that issued by the Utkal University. The genuineness of his certificates is doubtful and the matter needs immediate attention. Mohanty has been suspended from his duties with immediate effect,” said the Sub-Collector in an order yesterday.

A lecturer had been sacked for submitting fake certificate

It is worth mentioning here that a lecturer of Balikuda College had been sacked recently for submitting fake certificate to secure job.

Santosh Kumar Satapathy, a Commerce lecturer at Balikuda College in Jagatsinghpur, was dismissed from service on September 6 as per an order issued by the district Sub-Collector.

As per reports, the Satapathy had joined the job in 2018. But, there were allegations that he had submitted a fake certificate to get the job.

The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Division, had ordered for the formation of a fact-finding team after a complaint against Satapathy was lodged with the Higher Education Department.

During investigation, the fact-finding team came to know that Satapathy had submitted a certificate with regard to his MCom degree from a fake university in Sikkim.

Satapathy was dismissed from service after the fact-finding team submitted a report to the Higher Education Department. The state government has ordered for the recovery of salary from Satapathy.