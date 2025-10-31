Jaipur: A massive fire broke out at a resort near the world-famous Sam Sand Dunes late Thursday night, spreading rapidly due to strong desert winds. Within minutes, half a dozen luxury tents were completely reduced to ashes, creating panic among tourists and locals. There were no casualties. At the time of the incident, several domestic and foreign tourists were staying at the resort. However, due to the quick response of the staff, all guests were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported. Upon receiving information, the Sam Police Station Officer reached the spot along with a team.

With the help of local residents and resort employees, the blaze was brought under control after nearly an hour of firefighting. During this time, furniture, electronic equipment, and other items inside the tents were completely destroyed. Eyewitnesses said that strong night winds in the desert made it difficult to control the flames, which spread swiftly across the camp area. The locals used water tankers, sand, and other available resources to douse the fire before the fire brigade arrived. According to police sources, a cultural programme was underway at the resort when the fire erupted.

Five tents completely gutted

Tourists were attending a folk music and dance performance in the open courtyard, which helped prevent a major tragedy, as most guests were outside their tents at the time. Five tents were completely gutted, while two to three others sustained partial damage. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. More details are awaited. Police called in the FSL team for further examination, and the assessment of total damage is currently underway. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fire safety challenges faced by the nearly 150 resorts and camps operating in the Sam Sand Dunes area.

(IANS)