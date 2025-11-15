New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to revered tribal icon Birsa Munda on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Tribal Pride Day across the nation. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On this sacred occasion of Tribal Pride Day, the entire nation is reverently remembering the unparalleled contribution of the great freedom fighter of the country, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, in protecting the pride of the motherland."

"His struggle and sacrifice against the injustice of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation. Hundredfold salutations to the great freedom fighter of the country, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, on his 150th birth anniversary," he added. Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu village -- now in Jharkhand -- emerged as a formidable force against British colonial rule in the late 19th century. Known as 'Dharti Aaba' or the 'Father of the Earth' by tribal communities, Birsa Munda laid down his life for the cause of indigenous empowerment and resistance to colonial oppression.

Modi to launch Rs 9700 cr worth projects in Gujarat

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will also visit Dediapada, Gujarat, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore, jointly funded by the Centre and the state government. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also attend the ceremony. Ahead of the public event, PM Modi will visit the famed Dev Mogra Dham, a spiritual centre deeply revered by tribal communities across Satpuda.

He will offer prayers to the deity before proceeding to the venue, where tribal artists from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will welcome him with traditional performances. A major share of the announcements includes Rs 7,667 crore worth of projects by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, along with Rs 2,112 crore in state government initiatives. At Ekta Nagar, a special theatrical presentation on the life and legacy of Birsa Munda will be staged, and the entire programme will be live-streamed across 23 tribal talukas in Gujarat.

(IANS)