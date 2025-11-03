Jaipur: A horrific accident rocked Jaipur’s Harmara area on Monday afternoon when a high-speed dumper, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, lost control and crushed 17 vehicles over a stretch of nearly 300 meters, leaving 12 people dead and more than ten others injured.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. near Loha Mandi, VKI (Vishwakarma Industrial Area), as the dumper was heading towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump from Road Number 14 to get onto the highway.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was moving at a speed of over 100 km/hour when it suddenly veered out of control, ramming into cars, motorcycles, and pedestrians one after another.

Also read: Accused in Delhi BMW accident case granted bail

The impact was devastating. Many victims were mutilated beyond recognition -- some had limbs severed, and several bodies lay scattered across Sikar Road. Vehicles were crushed into heaps of metal, and blood stains were visible across the accident stretch.

Police said the dumper was empty and had struck vehicles continuously for around 300 meters before halting.

“It kept crushing vehicles and people in its path. Ambulances were called immediately to rush the injured to hospitals,” he said.

The driver was caught by locals at the scene and handed over to the police.

Preliminary reports suggest he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Police have detained him for interrogation.

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal and Additional Commissioner Rahul Prakash rushed to the spot along with senior traffic officials.

Rescue operations continued for hours as cranes and ambulances were deployed to clear the wreckage.

Locals created a ruckus at the site, demanding an underpass or safety barrier to prevent similar tragedies. However, the police managed to pacify the crowd.

The seriously injured were shifted to the SMS Hospital Trauma Centre, where emergency protocols were activated to handle the mass casualties. CCTV footage of the incident shows the dumper barrelling down the road, uncontrollably crushing everything in its path.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

More details are awaited as the probe continues. (IANS)