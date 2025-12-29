Jamshedpur: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called for the preservation of traditional knowledge, language, culture, and tribal identity at the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of Santhali at the Dishom Jaherthan place of worship complex in Karandih in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. Paying tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the creator of the Ol Chiki script, the President described his work as foundational to the cultural self-respect and identity of the Santhali community. Before beginning her address, President Murmu sang a traditional Santhali Nehor prayer song for nearly three minutes. She said she had learned the song in her childhood, and that it invokes Jaher Ayo (Mother Nature) to guide society on the path of light.

The President delivered her entire speech in the Santhali language at the event, jointly organised by the All India Santhali Writers Association and the Dishom Jaherthan Committee. She described her visit to the sacred site as an emotional moment, saying she felt the love of her people and the blessings of the deities. Appreciating the role of Santhali writers and social workers, the President said they have been relentlessly working to preserve the Ol Chiki script and the Santhali language, carrying forward the unfinished vision of Pandit Murmu.

Prez stresses importance of linguistic inclusion

She termed the publication of the Constitution in the Ol Chiki script by the Union government on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth centenary as a landmark step towards empowering the Santhali community. Stressing the importance of linguistic inclusion, President Murmu said that after Santhali’s inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, it is essential that information related to laws, governance and administrative systems reaches the community in their own language.

At the ceremony, the President honoured 12 individuals for their outstanding contributions to the promotion of the Santhali language and the Ol Chiki script. Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren also addressed the gathering. The Governor said Raj Bhavan’s doors are always open to the people and assured full cooperation in initiatives for tribal development. The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to preserving the Santhali language, culture and tribal identity.