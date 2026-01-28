Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died after a charter plane carrying them from Mumbai crash-landed in Baramati on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Mumbai-Baramati charter aircraft crash landed at around 8.45 am at the runway threshold of the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, all five people on board lost their lives in the incident.

Ajit Pawar was travelling in the aircraft along with his personal security officer and an attendant. The flight was operated by two crew members.

Emergency teams rushed to the spot soon after the crash. The exact cause of the accident was not immediately known. An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the crash.

Further details are awaited.