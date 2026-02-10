Imphal: Amid fresh violence in Manipur's Ukhrul, the state government on Tuesday suspended internet services in the hill district for five days, police officials said.

A police official said that fresh incidents of firing and arson were reported from Litan Sareikhong village in Ukhrul district, a day after two Tangkhul Naga organisations restricted the movement of Kuki people in Ukhrul and neighbouring Kamjong districts.

According to the official, some armed men set ablaze more than eight houses, mostly abandoned, and fired several rounds at Litan Sareikhong village.

Over 30 houses burnt in 48 hours as tensions flare between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities

With this, over 30 houses along with other properties have been burnt in the village over the past 48 hours following the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member by Kuki community members.

The situation in the mountainous areas remains tense, and security forces are making efforts to bring the situation under control, the police officer said, adding that additional security personnel, including central paramilitary forces, have been deployed in sensitive areas.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar said that in view of the volatile law and order situation in Ukhrul district, there is apprehension that anti-social elements may misuse social media platforms to circulate images, posts, and videos that could incite public passions and have serious repercussions on law and order.

Internet shutdown ordered to curb misinformation, says Manipur government

After reviewing the prevailing situation and its correlation with the operation of internet services, the state government decided to temporarily suspend internet and data services, including broadband, VPN and VSAT services, in Ukhrul district for five days as a preventive and precautionary measure, the notification said.

Manipur Police, in a statement, said that a few houses were burnt by miscreants the previous night in the villages around Litan Sareikhong village.

Curfew imposed, central forces deployed to prevent escalation in Ukhrul

Preventive measures, including imposition of curfew and deployment of adequate security forces at the affected area, have been taken up to prevent further escalation of violence, it said.

Although the situation remains tense, it has been largely brought under control, the statement said, adding that a joint control room has also been set up at Litan Police station to coordinate and implement urgent security measures and share and disseminate information among forces deployed in the area.

Senior officers are camping in the Litan village area and closely monitoring the situation on the ground, the police statement said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress demanded immediate steps to restore peace and prevent further escalation.

Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh said in a statement that the situation at Litan village in Ukhrul district was deeply alarming, with fresh violence erupting between the two communities.

“At a time when peace and mutual understanding are urgently needed, such incidents only push society further into fear and uncertainty," he said.

Meghachandra Singh said that the continuation of violence in Manipur even after the formation of a new government is shameful and alarming, raising serious concerns over the failure to maintain law and order.

"The burning of houses overnight in the Litan area—belonging to both Naga and Kuki-Zo communities -- shows how fragile the situation remains. Violence does not distinguish between communities; it only destroys lives, homes and our collective future," he said, urging the government to act decisively to restore peace and protect citizens.

On Sunday evening and night, Naga and Kuki tribal groups engaged in intense stone-pelting at Litan village, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders. Security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the clashing groups.

Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das, while imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, said that reports from reliable sources indicated a likelihood of breach of peace between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities at Litan village.

The order prohibited the movement of people outside their residences and barred activities that could disturb law and order until further notice.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who is also a Naga leader, has been camping in the troubled area since Sunday and has been holding meetings with local residents to defuse tensions. He also met leaders of the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee (FNCC) and the Joint Tribes Council (JTC) at his Lamphel residence in the presence of senior BJP leader L. Newmai.

An emergency meeting was also held on Monday with local residents at the Litan Police Station to help restore normalcy. Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur, while Litan Sareikhong village is predominantly inhabited by members of the Kuki community.

(IANS)