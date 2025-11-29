New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued strong directives to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and all State Chief Secretaries after finding “serious and recurring” design flaws in public transport buses, which it said have endangered passengers’ lives and resulted in preventable deaths.

The Commission took up the matter after receiving a complaint on October 21, 2025, alleging that several passenger buses continued to operate with unsafe designs—specifically, that the driver’s cabin in some buses was completely separated from the passenger area. This design flaw prevents timely detection of fire, smoke, or other emergencies, delaying communication and evacuation.

Also Read: Around 6,000 Airbus A320 family aircraft set to face disruptions this weekend; Ops expected to normalise by Dec 1 or 2

CIRT Probe Reveals Major Violations of Safety Standards

Acting on NHRC’s directions, the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, conducted a technical investigation into a Rajasthan sleeper bus accident from October 2025. In its findings, CIRT confirmed multiple violations of mandatory safety norms under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) and Automotive Industry Standards (AIS).

The report revealed that the sleeper coach involved in the October 14 accident was not manufactured as per AIS-119 structural norms for sleeper coaches. Safety breaches included:

Improper driver partition door

Non-compliant sliders fitted to sleeper berths

Missing emergency exits

Absence of the mandatory Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDSS), required since 2019

These shortcomings had been formally flagged to the Rajasthan Transport Department.

Also Read: Operation Sagar Bandhu: India airlifts 12 tonnes of humanitarian relief to Colombo

NHRC Slams Transport Officials for Permitting Unsafe Buses

The Commission noted with concern that despite clear violations, the bus involved in a subsequent accident on December 18, 2025, in Jaisalmer–Jodhpur NH-11 was permitted to operate. NHRC said the responsibility lay not only with the manufacturer but also with the Transport Department officials responsible for approval, inspection, and fitness certification.

Calling the lapses “extremely serious,” NHRC observed that the accident was “completely preventable” and stressed that officials failed to enforce mandatory safety standards “in letter and spirit.” Such violations, the Commission said, amount to criminal negligence.

NHRC Directs Nationwide Enforcement, Criminal Action

Citing systemic negligence, NHRC issued the following key directions:

To the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH):

Issue advisories to all States/UTs to enforce strict compliance with AIS-052 and AIS-119 in registration, renewal, and inspection of buses.

Launch a nationwide mechanism ensuring no bus body builder or operator circumvents mandatory safety rules.

To Chief Secretaries of All States:

Implement all CIRT recommendations, including removal of prohibited structures, installation of FDSS, and strict inspection of sleeper coaches.

Fix accountability of manufacturers and transport officials whose negligence endangered public safety.

Ensure compensation and necessary support to victims’ families, noting the tragedy appears to be the result of preventable negligence.

MoRTH has already notified all states regarding mandatory implementation of updated AIS standards for bus construction and emergency exits.

Action Taken Report Sought in Two Weeks

The NHRC has directed all concerned authorities to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks of receiving the order.