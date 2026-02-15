New Delhi/Dhaka: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Bangladesh government in Dhaka on February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), under the leadership of its chairman, Tarique Rahman, registered a landslide victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary elections.

MEA says Speaker’s presence underscores India–Bangladesh friendship

In its statement, the MEA said, "The Hon'ble Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations."

"As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people," it added.

Oath-taking of 13th Parliament members to be held at Jatiya Sangsad

The members elected in Bangladesh's 13th National Parliamentary Election are set to take their oath of office on Tuesday, February 17.

The swearing-in ceremony will be administered in the morning by Chief Election Commissioner A.M.M. Nasir Uddin.

Multiple sources from the interim government's chief advisor's office, the law ministry, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is poised to form the next government, confirmed the development to the leading Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo.

The 13th parliamentary election was conducted on Thursday, and the Election Commission published the official gazette notification of the victorious candidates on Friday night.

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are already underway at the Jatiya Sangsad secretariat. Traditionally, the ceremony is held in the designated oath room at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Jatiya Sangsad secretariat secretary Kaniz Moula said that arrangements are being made for the oath-taking ceremony on Tuesday evening, February 17.

Polling was held for 299 of the 300 seats in the 13th parliamentary election on February 12.

The Election Commission declared unofficial results for 297 constituencies. However, the gazette notifications for Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 have not yet been issued following a directive from the High Court.

According to the results announced so far, the BNP won 209 out of 297 seats in the February 12 election, with its candidates leading in the two constituencies, including Chattogram-2 and 4, where results have been withheld. Their allies have claimed three seats.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has won 68 seats, while the partners in the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance secured nine seats. Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) claimed one seat, and independent candidates won in seven constituencies, Prothom Alo reported.

With Tarique Rahman now set to lead Bangladesh - the country last saw a male PM almost 35 years ago - experts warn that the nation faces a massive challenge of overcoming the unrest and rising Islamist extremism that marked the 18-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

(IANS)