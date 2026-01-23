New Delhi: As the nation observes Parakram Diwas, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, it is noteworthy that the renewed national focus on the iconic freedom fighter is rooted in a deeper philosophical vision.

'Modi Archive', a popular social media handle on X, said, “As we observe #ParakramDiwas today - the Jayanti of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose - it's worth noting that the renewed national focus on Netaji has deeper philosophical roots."

1997 Modi speech recalled for emphasis on national memory and consciousness

The post referred to a speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 1997 at an event commemorating the installation of a statue of Netaji.

“In this 1997 speech at an event commemorating a statue of Netaji, @narendramodi articulated a powerful idea - that such efforts to recognise national heroes preserve moral memory and shape national consciousness,” the post said.

Highlighting the significance of national memory, the Modi Archive added, “Just as a temple awakens devotion in a village, the memory of national heroes awakens a lifelong commitment to the nation."

"He emphasised that when citizens encounter national memory in their everyday lives, their sense of responsibility toward the nation deepens organically," the post added.

The post further noted that these early convictions eventually translated into tangible initiatives.

“Decades later, these early convictions translated into concrete action - as Chief Minister launching 'E-gram Vishwagram' in 2009 from Haripura, the very place where Netaji had lit the flame for Swaraj, and then as Prime Minister: the grand statue at India Gate, renaming Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, establishing January 23rd as Parakram Diwas, declassification of secret Netaji files, Subhash Chandra Bose Museum & INA exhibit at Red Fort and numerous other initiatives,” it said.

In a five-minute-long video shared by the Modi Archive, Prime Minister Modi can be heard saying, “Let us remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. When one truly understands the necessity of nation-building, one realises the need to give birth to a new resolve and a new awakening.”

He further stated that statues of national heroes are not meant merely for beautification.

“Statues shape generations, not just cities,” PM Modi on remembering Netaji

“Someone may build a garden, install a fountain, plant trees, erect a tower, or place a statue. But these are not merely acts of beautification. The statues of national heroes are meant to shape the lives of future generations,” he said.

“The memories of national heroes inspire people to dedicate everything at the feet of the nation,” PM Modi added in the article, noting that the living remembrance of Netaji’s life could create a lasting source of inspiration for future generations.

The video also shows then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to Netaji at Haripura in Bardoli in 2009, the site of the 1938 Congress session presided over by Bose. From there, PM Modi launched the ‘E-gram Vishwagram’ initiative, which brought broadband connectivity to 13,693 gram panchayats across Gujarat.

It further highlights how, between 2015 and 2016, Prime Minister Modi declassified all files related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, ending decades of secrecy. The decision was announced on October 14, 2015, after a meeting with Netaji’s family. The first 33 files were declassified on December 4, 2015, followed by the release of 100 more files on January 22, 2016, Netaji’s 119th birth anniversary, opening crucial chapters of India’s freedom struggle to the public.

(IANS)