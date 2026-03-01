Srinagar: All schools, colleges and universities in the Kashmir Valley will remain closed for two days from Monday amid protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameini, it was announced even as J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, appealed to communities to stay peaceful and calm.

As peaceful protests continued across the Valley on Sunday, authorities today ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, for two days on March 2 and 3.

Protesters gathered at many places, including the city centre, Lal Chowk in Srinagar, to carry on peaceful protests.

DGP Nalin Prabhat and other senior police officials went to the Lal Chowk and other places in the city to supervise the security arrangements so that miscreants and anti-national elements did not exploit the sentiments of the people.

LG Sinha called upon the communities to stay peaceful and calm.

"Chaired a meeting to review the security situation across J&K UT. Called upon all communities to stay peaceful and calm. I salute the unwavering, synchronized resolve of our Police and security forces upholding law and order," he said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he was "deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei".

"I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest. We must also ensure that those who are mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using force or restrictive measures," he said on X.

"The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran", he added.

National Conference (NC) President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and other leaders of the party condemned the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

"Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, along with Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and Senior Leader Agha Syed Mehmood Al-Moosavi, have expressed profound anguish over the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran. Dr Abdullah has strongly denounced the act, describing it as a tragic and destabilising development with serious implications for peace and stability in the region," the NC said on its X handle.

"He stated that such incidents deepen uncertainty and grief, and underscored the urgent need for wisdom, restraint, and adherence to principles of justice and international law.

"Dr Abdullah has appealed for calm and urged the administration to handle the situation with sensitivity and discretion, ensuring that those who wish to mourn are able to do so respectfully, without fear or undue restrictions, while maintaining public order."

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said: "Today marks a deeply tragic & shameful point in history with Israel & USA boasting about the killing of Iran’s beloved leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. What’s more disgraceful & shocking is the explicit & implicit support given by Muslim countries who chose convenience & expedience over conscience."

“History will stand testaments to who fought for justice & who helped the oppressors. Prayers with the people of Iran. May Allah grant them strength & victory over forces of tyranny & injustice."

Senior religious leader and Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said: "Deeply saddened and outraged at the brutal killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel that has shaken the Muslim world. The people of JK collectively condemn this brutality and the ongoing aggression against Iran, as well as the massacre of innocent girl students in Minab."

"In this hour of immense sorrow, our hearts beat with the resilient people of Iran. May Allah grant strength to the oppressed, elevate the martyrs, and bring swift justice to those responsible for this," he said, calling it a "a moment for the Ummah to rise above divisions and stand united and register our protest and solidarity against this killing and the continued aggression in the region".

"Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) has called for a complete strike tomorrow. We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness."

The Mirwaiz has appealed to communities to maintain peace while expressing their feelings about the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Despite being a public holiday, the impact of the public sentiment could be seen in the suspension of all commercial activities otherwise permitted on a Sunday.

Security forces are on high alert throughout the Valley as protesters carry out processions shouting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the Valley on Sunday.