Raipur/Narayanpur: Security forces have foiled an infiltration bid by the Maoists in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh by recovering material used in making IEDs (improvised explosive devices), officials said on Sunday.

Joint teams comprising personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the district police recovered a large quantity of explosives and weapons-related materials during two separate search operations.

Officials say the Maoists were planning to use these materials to launch attacks against security forces, but the timely intervention thwarted a major conspiracy.

The first operation was carried out in the Orchha area of Narayanpur.

Acting on credible intelligence, the 29th Battalion of ITBP along with Narayanpur police conducted an intensive search in the forests of Orchha, Raynar, and Dhanora.

During the operation, security personnel recovered items hidden by the Maoists near Bhatbeda and Asnar.

The seized materials included seven batteries, a Motorola communication set, a multimeter, a circuit board, jute bombs, and electrical wires.

These items are commonly used in the preparation of improvised explosive devices, leading authorities to suspect that the Maoists were preparing for explosive attacks in the region.

The second operation unfolded in the dense forests of Adingpar and Kumeradi.

A joint team of the 53rd Battalion of ITBP and DRG discovered a major cache of explosives concealed in the area.

Security forces recovered 82 BGL cells, which according to experts, can be deployed in large-scale attacks.

The recovery of such a significant stockpile is being described as a major success, as it prevented potential ambushes and road-based explosive attacks targeting security personnel.

Police officials said that the purpose of the recovered explosives and equipment was clearly to inflict harm on security forces.

The vigilant search operations not only foiled the Maoists' immediate plans but also dealt a blow to their ability to regroup and execute attacks in the near future.

Following these operations, security has been further tightened across Narayanpur district.

Intensive search drives are continuing in the forests to ensure no additional explosives or hideouts remain undetected.

Security agencies are investigating all angles and maintaining close surveillance on suspected Maoist movements to prevent any resurgence of activity in the area.