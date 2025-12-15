Gangtok: In a historic move aimed at promoting battlefield tourism and fostering development in border regions, Sikkim on Monday opened two of its most sensitive and historically significant border areas, Doklam and Cho La, to tourists under regulated conditions.

The announcement marks a key step in the state’s initiative to connect citizens with India’s border history while enhancing livelihoods in remote villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the opening of Doklam and Cho La reflects a broader national vision for border development.

Expressing gratitude to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasised that the progress witnessed today is the result of a focused and coordinated effort between the Indian Army, the State Government, and central authorities.

“The development we are seeing in border areas is driven by the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” Tamang said. “Tourism initiatives in these regions will not only attract visitors but also improve living conditions for local communities and support vibrant border villages.”

Tourists and bikers will, for the first time, have access to Doklam and Cho La under regulated guidelines.

CM Tamang highlighted that increased tourist movement will create new economic opportunities and contribute to the development of remote settlements near these historic locations.

Sikkim CM praised Indian Army personnel deployed in the region

The Chief Minister also extended his appreciation to Indian Army personnel stationed in the region, acknowledging their dual role in safeguarding borders and supporting development projects that make such initiatives possible.

“This initiative has just begun,” he said, noting that significant work remains, particularly in infrastructure development. Tamang assured that the State Government will continue improving facilities to support both visitors and officials in these areas.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects, Tamang referred to Changu, one of Sikkim’s most frequented tourist destinations, where dedicated parking construction has begun to address the long-standing issue of limited space for vehicles.

The Chief Minister also spoke on road conditions in high-altitude regions, citing his personal travel to Cho La during the recent Super Car Rally. He acknowledged minor deficiencies in the final stretch and said repair and improvement work would be undertaken promptly. He further appreciated the organisers of the rally for showcasing Sikkim’s improved infrastructure and connectivity.

Addressing concerns related to tourism and public perception, Tamang noted that negative social media reports sometimes influence tourists’ decisions, but he highlighted that road connectivity from Sevoke to Siliguri and onward to Sikkim has improved significantly, enabling even supercars to traverse routes previously considered challenging.

“The progress reflects our sustained focus on infrastructure and tourism development,” he added, reiterating the state’s commitment to supporting both tourists and local communities in border regions.