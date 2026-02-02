Dhaka: A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 10 years’ imprisonment in connection with a corruption case linked to the Purbachal plot scam, while her niece and British Member of Parliament, Tulip Siddiq was given a four-year jail term, according to local media reports.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 judge Md. Rabiul Alam delivered the judgment on Monday afternoon.

Also Read: Union Budget 2026: Centre allocates record sum for rail sector in Odisha

Hasina, 15 Others Convicted in Purbachal Plot Scam; Fines Also Imposed

The court also sentenced Hasina’s nephew, Radwan Mujib Siddiq and another niece, Azmina Siddiq, to seven years imprisonment each, in one of the two cases.

Alongside Hasina and her three family members, 12 other accused were handed 10 years’ jail terms, while another was sentenced to two years in jail in the two cases. Additionally, five others received five-year prison terms in one of the cases, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

Also Read: Historic win: Steven Spielberg clinches first Grammy to complete EGOT

Reports suggest that the court also imposed fines of Bangladeshi taka one lakh each on 22 accused, including Hasina, with an additional six months imprisonment in case of default.

Earlier on December 1, 2025, a Dhaka court sentenced Hasina to five years in prison over irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal project, local media reported.

Additionally, Hasina’s sister, Sheikh Rehana, was handed a seven-year sentence, while her niece, Tulip Siddiq, received two years' imprisonment.

In the same case, on November 27 last year, the Dhaka court sentenced Hasina to 21 years of imprisonment in three corruption cases filed by the ACC.

Hasina Rejects Verdict, Calls Charges Politically Motivated

Following the verdict, Hasina and her family members rejected the corruption charges against them, calling the claims "malicious, politically motivated and without any proper foundation".

“We firmly deny all allegations of corruption, with each charge brought against us tainted by the political motivations of our opponents. The ACC is under the control of an unelected government, armed with slanted and partial evidence, which prevented any opportunity to defend ourselves,” read a statement issued by Hasina and her family members, which was posted on Awami League's official social media handle.

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, they said, “These allegations are obviously malicious, politically motivated and without any proper foundation, but what is even more disappointing is that the interim Government is trying to implicate and involve innocent family members who are not in any way involved in politics".

(IANS)