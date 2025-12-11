

Kathmandu: Nepal witnessed the loss of 77 lives and damage to physical property worth NPR 84.45 billion during the GenZ protests in early September, a government-formed committee has revealed.

The committee formed to assess the damages caused during the GenZ movement on September 8 and 9, and to prepare a plan for the reconstruction of public infrastructure, submitted its report to Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, 20 people died on September 8, followed by 37 on September 9, and 20 more in the following days, bringing the total death toll to 77. The country witnessed massive destruction of public and private property on September 9, in response to the killing of GenZ protesters the previous day.

Citing the report of the committee headed by National Planning Commission Secretary Ravilal Pantha, a total of 2,429 people were injured during the nationwide protests.

Of those injured, 17 are below 13 years of age, while 1,433 are between 13 and 28 years old. A total of 54 out of 77 districts and 262 local levels were affected during the GenZ protests, which brought down the KP Sharma Oli–led government and paved the way for the current one led by Karki.

Government property worth NPR 44.93 billion was destroyed during the protests

Regarding damage to physical infrastructure, government property worth NPR 44.93 billion was destroyed, while losses in the private sector are estimated at NPR 33.54 billion.

Important government buildings, including those inside Singha Durbar - the main administrative centre of the Nepali government - were torched. Several outlets of Bhatbhateni Departmental Store, the country’s largest retail chain; Hotel Hilton Kathmandu; Hyatt Regency Kathmandu; and the warehouse of the Chaudhary Group, promoted by Nepal’s only billionaire Binod Chaudhary, were severely damaged in arson attacks.

A total of 2,671 buildings were damaged, with estimated losses amounting to NPR 39.31 billion. Likewise, 12,659 vehicles were damaged, resulting in losses totalling NPR 12.93 billion.

The community and other sectors suffered damages worth NPR 5.97 billion. Among the government-sector losses, 68 per cent fall under the federal government, while the provincial and local levels account for 10 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, the report reveals.

