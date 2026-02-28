Washington: The United States (US) has backed Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks, even as border fighting escalated between Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban, with President Donald Trump praising Pakistan’s leadership and a State Department spokesperson telling IANS that Washington supports Pakistan’s right to self-defence.

Donald Trump praises Pakistan’s leadership as border tensions escalate

“I get along with Pakistan, as you know very well. Very, very well,” President Trump told reporters before departing on Marine One.

He added, “You have a great prime minister. You have a great general there. You have a great leader that...I think two of the people that I really respect a lot. And I think that Pakistan is doing terrifically well.”

President Trump’s remarks came amid reports of fresh clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, heightening concerns about instability in the region.

A State Department spokesperson told IANS that Washington was closely watching the situation.

“We are aware of the recent escalation in tensions and outbreak of fighting between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, and we are saddened by the loss of life,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson made clear that the U.S. position supports Islamabad’s security response.

“The United States supports Pakistan’s right to defend itself against attacks from the Taliban, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group.”

The spokesperson also criticised the Taliban’s approach to counterterrorism commitments.

Washington criticises Taliban over failure to uphold counterterrorism commitments

“The Taliban have consistently failed to uphold their counterterrorism commitments, allowing violence to destabilise the region while terrorist groups use Afghanistan as a launching pad for their heinous attacks.”

Trump did not outline specific new measures in response to the escalation. But his public praise for Pakistan’s leadership, coupled with the State Department’s statement, signals continued U.S. engagement with Islamabad at a sensitive moment.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a long and porous border that has seen repeated clashes in recent years. Islamabad has accused militant groups operating from Afghan territory of launching attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban authorities in Kabul have denied providing a safe haven to armed groups targeting neighbouring countries.

For India, developments along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier are closely watched. Instability in the region carries implications for counterterrorism efforts and wider South Asian security calculations. New Delhi has consistently raised concerns about terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil and has urged strict adherence to international counterterrorism commitments.

(IANS)