Rourkela: The Ispat General Hospital of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has once again demonstrated its exceptional medical capabilities by successfully treating a 91-year-and-10-month-old woman, wife of an ex-employee, in a case that proved that age is not an obstacle for surgery. The patient was admitted in a critical condition, suffering from a brain hemorrhage, poor general health, reduced alertness, inability to speak and eat and right-sided hemiparesis.

After thorough evaluation and with the due consent of her relatives, the medical team decided to go ahead with a life-saving surgical intervention. The patient underwent a mini-craniotomy followed by evacuation of the hematoma, performed by Dr. Manoj Kumar Deo, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon. The surgery was supported by Dr. Sanjukta Panigrahi, Additional CMO (Anaesthesia) with intraoperative assistance from Brother Kamalakar and Sister Archana .

Following the procedure, the patient was shifted to the ICU, where she was electively ventilated and carefully weaned off the ventilator over time. She continued to receive intensive post-operative care for nearly one month. Her recovery progressed steadily. She regained consciousness, started speaking words and incomplete sentences and resumed limited oral intake. ICU care was diligently provided by Sister Shiny George and other supporting staff, while subsequent ward care was ensured by Sister Padmavati, Sister Janaki, Sister Reema and their team. The patient continues to improve, showcasing the effectiveness of coordinated multidisciplinary medical care.

The successful management of this case reinforces IGH’s reputation for excellence in high-risk geriatric surgery reflecting SAIL-RSP’s enduring commitment to maintain advanced, patient-centric and reliable healthcare standards for all its stakeholders.