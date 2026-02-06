Bhubaneswar: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV), Shirsa under Saraskana block in Mayurbhanj district celebrated its Annual Function, UDAAN 2026, on January 31, marking a day of achievement, aspiration and artistic expression.

Dignitaries grace the occasion

The event was graced by several eminent dignitaries, including Saraskana MLA Bhadav Hansdah, Sub-Collector Baripada Dr Dayasindhu Parida, BDO Saraskana Suman Raja Mohanty, Tehsildar Saraskana Manoj Kumar Karjee, District Girls’ Co-ordinator Baripada Prafulla Barik and Saraskana GP Sarpanch Bhanu Charan Munda.

Annual report and felicitation ceremony

The programme was conducted in two well-structured phases. The first phase featured a formal meeting, during which Vice Principal Suman Jana presented the Annual Report, highlighting the school’s academic progress, co-curricular achievements and overall development. In their addresses, the dignitaries encouraged students to uphold discipline, integrity and excellence in all pursuits.

Students who excelled in various co-curricular activities and sports during the academic session were felicitated by the guests. Adding to the proud moments of the day, Vice Principal Suman Jana was also honoured for his efficient and smooth management of school affairs, an award conferred following a survey conducted across Mayurbhanj district by the National Youth Project (NYP).

Cultural performances enthral audience

The second phase unfolded as a vibrant cultural celebration, with students captivating the audience through graceful dances, melodious songs and creative performances. The colourful presentations reflected the confidence, talent and cultural values of the young performers. Language teachers Rakesh Kumar Behera and Sudhansu Sekhar Mohanty further enriched the programme with their engaging stage presence.

Community participation and appreciation

The vote of appreciation was delivered by Biology teacher Tapas Kumar Das. The entire event was meticulously planned and smoothly executed under the guidance of CCA In-Charge Sasanka Sekhar Mishra, with the dedicated support of teaching and non-teaching staff. The participation of more than 200 parents highlighted the strong bond between the school and the community.

A celebration of hope and potential

True to its name, UDAAN 2026 symbolised flight, hope and the limitless potential of young learners. The celebration left behind cherished memories and renewed inspiration for students, parents and educators alike.