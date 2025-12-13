Bhubaneswar: Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister, Food Suppliers and Consumer Welfare and Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, felicitated top 30 winners of 19th edition of the Tata Steel Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) 2025 at the Grand Finale on Saturday.

Organised by Tata Steel in collaboration with the Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, under Department of Science and Technology, this flagship initiative celebrates the legacy of Odisha’s legendary astronomer Pathani Samanta. It also aims to nurture young talent and inspire school children across the state to explore science, astronomy, and space research.

30 winners were announced, out of 60 finalists, for across the state. More than 76,700 students participated in the programme this year. Since the inception of the programme in 2007, YATS has reached more than 4.7 lakh students of the state.

The event witnessed the presence of several senior dignitaries, including Dusmanta Kumar Swain, MLA, Khandapada, Chithra Arumugam (IAS) Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology, Government of Odisha & Chairperson, Pathani Samanta Planetarium (PSP), Urmiprava Maharana, Deputy Secretary, Science and Technology, Government of Odisha & Director In-charge, PSP, D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, and many other officials of the government and Tata Steel.

Felicitating the winners, Minister said, “I congratulate all the winners of the Young Astronomer Talent Search and wish them luck to carry forward the legacy of the great mathematician and astronomer Pathani Samanta. I thank Tata Steel for organising such programme and instilling confidence among the students to explore the space. I believe, these young talents will surely make a mark in the field of space science and make Odisha and India proud.

Chithra Arumugam, Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, said, “The Young Astronomer Talent Search programme is a vibrant testament to the collaborative spirit between the Government of Odisha and our committed corporate partner Tata Steel. This is an opportunity to celebrate the young students who have a natural curiosity and interest in science. I am sure, whatever field the winners of today’s Grand Finale choose to go, they will shine for sure. And, that’s what makes YATS so special and relevant in our times. I believe it will carry forward the spirit of scientific enquiry.”

D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, underlined the Company’s long-standing commitment to building scientific curiosity among young learners. He said, “YATS is not just a competition—it is a tribute to the legacy of Pathani Samanta and a celebration of Odisha’s scientific spirit. By encouraging young minds to explore the universe with curiosity and courage, we are investing in a future where innovation, discovery and human potential shine brighter than ever.”

Two distinguished space experts- Amitav Mohanty, Scientist-SG and Head of EP & FMD, Safety Operations and Systems Entity at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Sriharikota, and Antariksh Parichha, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Serendipity Space, a company engaged in building satellites that can autonomously produce pharmaceutical products in Space and then return to Earth safely with the products- shared their insights on the latest developments in the field and emerging career opportunities in space science.

In addition, Ayush Dalai, a Bhubaneswar-based AI developer and YATS alumnus (2015), also shared his experiences with the students.

This year’s edition centred on the theme “Stargazer Today, Gagannaut Tomorrow”, reflecting India’s aspirations under the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. As part of the programme, the 30 winners will soon visit an ISRO facility, where they will have the opportunity to interact with top scientists and get a close look at India’s cutting-edge space research programmes. More than 230 YATS winners have already visited premier ISRO facilities.

Rashmita Panda, Chief Executive of Odisha Space Application Centre, Sibani Mohanty, Additional Secretary, Department of Science & Technology; Bidyut Prava Rout, FA-cum-Additional Secretary; Sashikant Dash, Deputy Director, Biotechnology, and Chinmayee Chetna Dash, Deputy Secretary, Science and Technology Department and senior executives from Tata Steel were also in attendance.