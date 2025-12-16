Sambalpur: The Odisha State Open University (OSOU) reaffirmed its leadership in reimagining higher education by charting a bold roadmap towards becoming India’s first AI-enabled Virtual University, as the two-day National Conference ‘PRAYAS 2025’ concluded successfully at the OSOU New Campus, Sambalpur.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Shyam Sundar Pattnaik, Vice-Chancellor, OSOU, presented a futuristic vision of a “Virtual Varsity” powered by an AI-enabled 8-Quadrant Learning Module, seamlessly integrating knowledge, skills, competency, employability, and technology in real time. He informed OSOU has already operationalised an AI-Empowered Office and the 8-Quadrant Module, positioning the University at the forefront of smart, data-driven, and learner-centric education.

Prof. Pattnaik also highlighted several flagship digital and skill-based initiatives of OSOU, including the DAKSHATA App, which offers 10 industry-oriented skill courses at a nominal fee, and the DIPAM App, dedicated to Disaster Preparedness and Management education. He further elaborated on ATISH (Atmanirbharta through Innovation – Startup Handholding), an initiative aimed at supporting creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation among learners, reinforcing OSOU’s commitment to self-reliance and startup culture.

“OSOU is steadily moving towards a fully functional Virtual University model that blends academic excellence with competency development and cutting-edge technology. This ecosystem will empower learners with digital intelligence, functional excellence, and industry-ready skills, opening exponential employment opportunities,” Prof. Pattnaik said.

Highlighting the distinctiveness of ‘PRAYAS 2025’, the Vice-Chancellor described the conference as one of the most unique academic initiatives in Odisha, noting eight selected research papers were converted into academic podcasts and presented during the conference—a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state. The podcast-based dissemination of research received wide appreciation from academicians, policymakers, and researchers, reflecting a progressive shift towards multimodal, inclusive, and accessible knowledge sharing, fully aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

On the occasion, Prof. Pattnaik also unveiled the theme and dates of PRAYAS-2026 (Progressive Rejuvenation and Awakening of Youth for Atmanirbharata and Sustainability). The next edition of the annual conference will be held on November 21–22, 2026, with the theme “Swasthya Se Samarthya”, focusing on the objective of Holistic Wellness for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Lauding PRAYAS as a transformational academic platform, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised OSOU will continue to champion institutional reform, inclusive growth, academic leadership, and societal transformation, in full alignment with the vision and spirit of NEP 2020.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by eminent national dignitaries including Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, NETF and NAAC; Uday A. Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited; Praveen Kumar, CEO, TPWODL; Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU, New Delhi; Madhu Ranjan Kumar, former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India; and Prof. Aditya Prasad Padhi, Chairman, Sambalpur Public Library. During the Inaugural Session, the brief overview reports were presented by Dr. Subhadra Maharana, Organising Secretary, PRAYAS-2025 National Conference.

A high-powered Plenary Session, chaired by Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, featured distinguished academic leaders including Prof. Uma Kanjilal (VC, IGNOU), Prof. Bidhu Bhusan Mishra (VC, Sambalpur University), Prof. Dipak Kumar Sahoo (VC, VSSUT), Prof. Siby John (Director, GKCIET, MoE), and Prof. Susanta Kumar Das (VC, GM University). The session witnessed enriching deliberations on governance reforms, quality assurance, innovation, and technology integration in higher education.

The conference was preceded by a Pre-Conference Workshop on December 13, focusing on Strategies for NAAC and NIRF, Setting up University-Based Section 8 Companies, and Reflective Academic Practice. Eminent resource persons Prof. Sarat Kumar Swain (VSSUT), Prof. J. S. Saini (NITTTR, Chandigarh), and Prof. Krishnasamy T. Selvan (SSN College of Engineering, Tamil Nadu) shared practical insights into quality enhancement, institutional innovation, and reflective pedagogy.

Over two days, seven scholarly presentations across six thematic tracks showcased diverse perspectives and innovative practices in higher education, making PRAYAS 2025 a vibrant forum for dialogue, collaboration, and policy-oriented discourse.

During the Valedictory Ceremony, Conference reports were presented by Dr. Jitendra and Radhakant Suna. Varsity Registrar, Chittaranjan Sahu introduced the dignitaries, while Shankar Panda, RSS Western Odisha Pranta Pracharak, highlighted the broader societal relevance of NEP 2020.

The Valedictory Session was graced by Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, as Chief Guest, and Prof. Amiya Kumar Rath, Vice-Chancellor, BPUT, as Guest of Honour. Abhinandan Tripathy proposed the vote of thanks.

‘PRAYAS 2025’ concluded as a landmark national academic confluence, reinforcing OSOU’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, AI-driven learning, skill development, and experiential knowledge dissemination, and setting a new benchmark for higher education initiatives in the NEP 2020 era.