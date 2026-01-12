Bhubaneswar: Knee pain and arthritis continue to affect millions of Indians, restricting mobility and impacting daily life. As patients increasingly look for faster recovery, reduced pain and long-term solutions, robotic knee replacement is emerging as a transformative advancement in orthopaedic care across the country.

Robotic-assisted knee replacement uses advanced 3D mapping technology to create a personalised surgical plan. This allows surgeons to position the implant with exceptional precision, leading to better alignment, improved mobility and enhanced longevity of the knee joint. “Robotic technology gives us sub-millimetre precision, which significantly improves implant positioning and long-term outcomes,” says Dr. Sandeep Singh, HOD - Orthopedics, Chief Consultant - Robotic Surgery & Sports Injury, CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar.

Patients undergoing robotic knee replacement are also experiencing smoother and quicker rehabilitation. With minimal soft tissue damage, the overall recovery becomes more comfortable. “Many patients are able to walk within hours after the procedure. The pain levels are significantly lower and the recovery process is far more predictable,” explains Dr. Sandeep Singh.

The demand for robotic knee surgeries is rising across India due to its accuracy, reduced complication rates and personalised planning. The ability to customise every step of the surgery based on each patient’s bone anatomy is a major advantage, especially for complex knee deformities.

Experts also highlight that robotic systems have improved patient confidence in knee replacement procedures. “Robot-assisted knee replacement ensures consistency, safety and precision, offering better outcomes for patients with advanced arthritis,” notes Dr. Sandeep Singh.

With more hospitals embracing this technology, robotic knee replacement is rapidly shaping the future of Orthopaedic care in India. At CARE Hospitals, we are performing some of the most advanced robotic knee surgeries in the country, and the centre has become a leading hub for complex Orthopaedic procedures and personalised joint replacement care.