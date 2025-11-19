Bhubaneswar: Dignitaries attending the White Coat Ceremony for first-year MBBS students (11th batch) of the 2025–26 academic session at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (HMCHR), Rourkela, urged the new entrants to uphold compassion, discipline, and dedication while serving society. The ceremony was held on November 17 at the institute’s Rourkela campus.

Addressing the gathering, Raghunathpali MLA Durga Charan Tanti said birth and death are natural truths of life, and doctors, after parents, are the closest witnesses to these realities. He congratulated the newly admitted students and encouraged them to pursue the profession with sincerity.

Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak highlighted a doctor’s polite and empathetic behaviour alone can help cure a patient by nearly 70%. He reminded students to serve society with integrity and never forget the sacrifices and contributions of their parents.

DIG of Police (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai advised the students to embrace a mindset rooted in service and responsibility as they embark on their medical journey.

Chairman of Hi-Tech Group of Institutions, Dr. Tirupati Panigrahi, remarked that degrees and wealth do not define a good human being. Instead, patience, courage, and dedication are the true pillars of success.

“With fear comes dedication; with dedication comes discipline. And no one can stop a disciplined person from achieving success,” he said. Dr. Panigrahi also emphasised the importance of acknowledging one's parents.

Sharing his personal experiences, Dr. Panigrahi noted resilience and determination enabled him to establish 48 institutions, including three medical colleges, five nursing colleges, four pharmacy colleges, dental college, and three engineering colleges. These institutions employ around 4,000 staff members and provide education to nearly 9,000 students.

HMCHR Principal Dr. Prof. Chandra Bhushan Sharma delivered the welcome address. Prof. Dr. Rajesh Mehta, Prof. Dr. Partha Sarathi Satpathi, and Prof. Dr. Brijesh Mukherjee also spoke on the occasion.

Director (Academic & Administration) Prof. Dr. Sradhananda Mohapatra, HMCHR CEO Dr. Sushant Kumar Acharya, Director of Hi-Tech Group of Institutions Dr. Rakesh Kumar Panigrahi, and Managing Trustee Suresh Kumar Panigrahi were among those present. They, too, encouraged the students to aspire to become competent and compassionate doctors.

Prof. Sharma administered the Maharshi Charak Oath to the new MBBS students.

Doctors from various departments attended the ceremony. The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Dr. Sujata Priyambada.