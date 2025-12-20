Bhubaneswar: Shuttle Smashers- Whack ‘n’ Win, OSBA backed, Badminton Championship was inaugurated at ASTHA School of Management on 19 December 2025.

The event was marked by the gracious presence of Rtn. Bijay Kumar Patra, Chairman, Shree Panchamukhi Educational and Charitable Trust; Dr. Bankim Mohanty, Executive Director, ASTHA School of Management; Santosh Kumar Jena, Trustee, SPEC; Hitesh Kumar Bal, AGM Operations, SAFEXPRESS Pvt. Ltd.; Avinav Swain, Co-Founder of SS Group of Constructions.

The programme kicked off with an elegant march past by the students of as many as 30 undergraduate colleges and the escorting contingent of ASTHA School of Management.

The teams marched under the commands of Kamala Kant Mohapatra, first-year student of ASTHA School of Management. Programme was amply supported by Prof. Jinasis Mohanty, Prof. MD. Asif Khan, and Prof. Ananya Swain. Dr. Sharmila Subramanian, Principal, wished the players good luck through her theme speech.