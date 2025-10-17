Bhubaneswar: The 10th edition of Dhwani– A Special Film Festival - concluded at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odisha Research Centre, on Wednesday, celebrating a decade of promoting inclusion through cinema and art.

Three films were awarded Best Films across different categories. Sakhyam, directed by Ananya Kanungo, received the Dr Sharat Pujari Smaraki Award in the 1-minute film category. Tune of Life by Akash Manohar Fuke and Katty’s Katty directed by Aditya Yadav won Best Film awards in the 5-minute and 30-minute categories, respectively.

Other notable winners included Abhinandan Satapathy’s Silence Vision, which secured second place in the 1-minute category; Beula by Suresh Kumar, which took second prize, and Issai by Shamil Raj, which claimed third prize in the 5-minute category. In the 30-minute category, The Way We Are by Daria Tchapanova was awarded second place, while Ashruta, The Unheard by Riddhibesh Bhattacharjee took third place.

The two-day festival was organised jointly by the State Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department and the voluntary organisation AAINA.

In his inaugural address at the concluding event, Arabinda Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department, highlighted the role of cinema in addressing societal challenges, saying, “Inequality is a challenge to humanity, and exemplary films like these inspire the public.”

Eminent filmmaker Sabyasachi Mahapatra encouraged parents of differently-abled children to support and recognise their potential through cinema. State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Bratati Harichandan and FICCI FLO Chairperson Dr Pragyan Paramita Mishra also spoke at the event.

Festival Committee Chairman Jitendra Biswal emphasised, “We aim to showcase the potential of differently-abled artistes through these films. The growing number of entries reflects the festival’s popularity.”

The festival also hosted a seminar on AI and Persons with Disabilities, chaired by Namrata Chahal, featuring panelists Manish Pandey, Manas Patnaik, Panchami Manu Ukil, Rashmiranjan Mohanty, and Sagarika Ray. Actor Abhisekh Giri, Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee, Lalita Mishal, and Dr. Aditi Panda spoke during the concluding ceremony, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Dhwani Programme Coordinator Sushree Fulari Chakma.