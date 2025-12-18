Bhubaneswar:Kalinga Hospital has inaugurated a brand-new Aesthetic & Cosmetic Clinic, marking a significant step towards offering advanced, affordable, and high-quality aesthetic care to the people of Odisha.

The clinic was formally inaugurated by renowned Ollywood actress Suryamayee Mohapatra and popular actor Harihara Mohapatra, in the esteemed presence of Dr. S. Santosh Kumar Dora, Chief Executive Officer, Kalinga Hospital. The event was also attended by N. C. Swain, Chief Financial Officer, Narendra Sathpathy, Head of Operations, Dr. Monalisha Mohapatra, Consultant – Cosmetic & Aesthetic Medicine, along with senior doctors, management members, and hospital staff.

The newly launched clinic is equipped with modern technology and offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic and cosmetic treatments, focusing on skin, hair, and appearance enhancement, delivered by experienced medical professionals. The initiative aims to provide end-to-end aesthetic solutions under one roof, ensuring safety, quality, and ethical medical practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S. Santosh Kumar Dora emphasised Kalinga Hospital’s commitment to expanding specialised healthcare services that meet international standards while remaining accessible and affordable for the people of Odisha.

The launch of the Aesthetic & Cosmetic Clinic reinforces Kalinga Hospital’s vision of bringing advanced medical services closer to the community, combining clinical excellence with patient-centric care.