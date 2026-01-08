Bhubaneswar: The Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Olatpur, Cuttack, under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE), Government of India, on Thursday inaugurated the International Manual Therapy Conference at the Main Auditorium of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Four-day global meet focuses on advances in Rehabilitation Sciences

The four-day international conference, scheduled from January 8 to January 11, 2026, has brought together eminent clinicians, academicians, researchers, and rehabilitation professionals from India and overseas. The conference aims to deliberate on recent advancements, evidence-based practices, and emerging innovations in the field of manual therapy.

SVNIRTAR Director highlights role of manual therapy

Presiding over the inaugural session, Dr. Patitapaban Mohanty, Director, SVNIRTAR, highlighted the institute’s continued commitment to excellence in rehabilitation education, research, and clinical practice. He emphasized the growing relevance of manual therapy in holistic rehabilitation and its significant role in contemporary healthcare delivery.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director stresses interdisciplinary approach

The Guest of Honour, Prof. Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, underscored the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and research in strengthening patient-centred rehabilitation services. He appreciated SVNIRTAR for creating an international platform that fosters knowledge exchange and professional growth in manual therapy.

Odisha health minister inaugurates conference

The conference was formally inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Cabinet Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs, and Electronics & IT, Government of Odisha. In his address, the Minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to advancing healthcare and rehabilitation services and lauded SVNIRTAR’s efforts in promoting scientific learning and capacity building in rehabilitation sciences.

Knowledge-sharing through lectures and workshops

The conference features keynote lectures, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and paper presentations by national and international experts. The sessions are aimed at enhancing professional competencies and improving rehabilitation outcomes through the adoption of best practices in manual therapy.