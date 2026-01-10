Dhenkanal: After huge success of two consecutive editions of the Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon, Tata Steel - in association with the District Administration Dhenkanal and the Odisha Athletic Association - organised the third edition of the marque event at Kapilash, Dhenkanal on Saturday. With the theme “Run to Protect Wildlife”, the race took place at the buffer area of the lush green Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary attracting over 5,500 runners from across 14 states of the country.



The event was flagged-off by Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Science & Technology Departments, Government of Odisha, Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister of Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services and Odia Language Literature and Culture Departments, Government of Odisha. Thanking the district administration and Tata Steel for organising this half-marathon that was beyond fitness, Patra exhorted all to unite for the protection of our biodiversity with special focus on the majestic elephants.



“I appreciate the efforts of district administration, Dhenkanal and Tata Steel in creating awareness on wildlife protection through this half marathon. I am happy that it has surpassed its last years success and have attracted runners from across the nation for the cause”, he said.



Opining that such runs will surely go a long way in instilling responsibility and commitment among the young masses for a fit India, Shri Suryabanshi Suraj said, “Such events actually help in promoting good health and I am happy to see runners in such a huge number participating in this half marathon.”



Notably, Elina Tarasova from St. Petersburg, Russia took part in the run, making the event witness first international participation.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were, Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, MLA, Parjang, Simarani Nayak, MLA, Hindol, Satrughan Jena, MLA, Kamakyanagar, and Pratap Chandra Pradhan, MLA, Angul.

Ashish Ishwar Patil, IAS, Collector & DM, Dhenkanal, Abhinav Sonkar, Superintendent of Police, Dhenkanal, Sumit Kumar Kar, Divisional Forest Officer, Dhenkanal, D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President – Corporate Services, Tata Steel, Sudhir Kumar Mehta, Vice President – Operations, Tata Steel Meramandali, and Sandeep Dhir, CEO, Tata Steel Technical Services Limited were also present.



Congratulating the winners of the Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon 2026, D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President – Corporate Services, Tata Steel said, “Protecting wildlife is not a choice but a responsibility we owe to our future generations. This half marathon is our collective call to protect biodiversity and I am happy that this sporting event is growing as a movement beyond fitness.” He further added that, “This year being the birth centenary of Amar Shaheed Baji Rout - India’s youngest martyr of the freedom struggle – we paid homage to the son of the soil by remembering his courage and supreme sacrifice for the nation.”



Panchanan Bera from West Bengal emerged as the winner in the 21km men's category, while Bharti Nain from Haryana claimed victory in the women’s 21 Km race.



“The Kapilash Half Marathon reminds us that protecting wildlife and natural ecosystems requires collective action, and meaningful change begins when communities run together for a cause,” said Sudhir Kumar Mehta, Vice President – Operations, Tata Steel Meramandali. We have been organising it for last 3 years in association with the district administration, Dhenkanal, he added.



To meet international standards, the event integrated cutting-edge technology, including timing mats, radio frequency chips, split timing mats, tracking cameras, and Wi-Fi networks. The route was certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), a global organisation representing marathon and distance running races worldwide. National-level agencies with expertise in organising similar runs across the country oversaw these enhancements.



Other industry bodies of the region – including MGM Minerals, NAVA Ltd, Khemka Refractories, INOX Air Products, Tata 1mg, Tata Steel Technical Services Limited, Tata Steel Support Services Limited, Tata Gluco Sports, Tata Copper, Tata Bluescope Steel, TM International Logistics Ltd. and Jamipol – have partnered the half marathon. Besides, students of premier journalism institute Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal were roped in for amplification of the mega event on various social media platforms.