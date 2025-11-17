Bhubaneswar: Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar has been recognized as the Best Multi-Speciality Private Hospital in Bhubaneswar at THE WEEK-Hansa Research Survey 2025: Best Hospitals in India held in New Delhi on November 15. This marks the hospital’s third consecutive win, reflecting its unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric care, and innovation in healthcare.

The event was graced by the presence of Smt. Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) representing the New Delhi constituency. The award was received by Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director – South East, along with Dr. Sunil Dash, Senior Consultant & Director – Orthopedics and Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynecology, marking a proud moment for the institution. Smt. Anupriya Patel, Honourable Union Minister of State for health and Family Welfare, was also present, further enhancing the significance of the event.

The THE WEEK-Hansa Research Survey is widely regarded as a benchmark for hospital performance in India. Conducted by Hansa Research, the survey evaluates hospitals on multiple parameters including clinical quality, patient satisfaction, infrastructure, and innovation. The survey’s rigorous methodology and nationwide reach make it one of the most trusted references for identifying top-performing hospitals across India.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said, “This recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare driven by compassion, integrity, and clinical excellence. Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar has consistently upheld our vision of making advanced and quality healthcare accessible to every patient, setting new standards of excellence year after year.”

Adding to this, Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, said, “We are deeply honored to receive this distinction for the third time in a row. It reflects the trust that our patients and the community place in us. Our success is driven by a strong medical fraternity, advanced technology, and our continuous focus on ensuring the best outcomes for every patient who walks through our doors.”

Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, part of the renowned Manipal Hospitals network, has consistently emerged as a Centre of excellence across multiple medical specialties, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced diagnostic services, and a multidisciplinary approach to treatment. The recognition at THE WEEK-Hansa Research Survey 2025 further strengthens the hospital’s position as a trusted healthcare destination in Odisha and Eastern India.

This milestone not only celebrates the hospital’s sustained performance but also reinforces its mission to deliver high-quality, ethical, and patient-first healthcare services that improve lives and set industry standards nationwide.