Jharsuguda, January 9, 2026:Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has launched Agni Jagrukta Abhiyaan, a monthly safety awareness programme aimed at extending the company’s strong safety culture beyond the workplace and into the homes of its employees and business partners.

Safety awareness beyond the workplace

The initiative focuses on building awareness, preparedness and confidence around domestic safety. Through structured training sessions and live demonstrations, Vedanta Aluminium seeks to reinforce the belief that safety excellence is achieved through robust systems combined with continuous learning—both at work and at home.

Focus on fire, electrical and LPG safety

Agni Jagrukta Abhiyaan is designed to empower employees and their families with practical knowledge on key aspects of home safety, including fire prevention, safe handling of LPG cylinders, electrical safety and emergency response. A major highlight of the programme is live fire safety demonstrations, where participants are trained to identify hazards, operate fire extinguishers and respond effectively during fire emergencies.

Families actively participate

Family members of employees actively participated in the sessions, making the programme highly interactive and hands-on. Their involvement underscores Vedanta’s emphasis on collective responsibility and shared ownership of safety practices.

Inaugural session held with safety experts

The inaugural awareness session was conducted in the presence of senior safety experts from Vedanta Aluminium and its business partners, including Debabrata Sarkar, EHS Head – STEAG, and Vinod Mishra, Consultant to Project Director – STEAG. Several employees and their family members attended the programme, which concluded with a ceremony recognising enthusiastic participation.

CEO emphasises community safety

Speaking on the occasion, C. Chandru, CEO of Vedanta Jharsuguda, said safety remains the foundation of sustainable operations and strong communities. He noted that by organising Agni Jagrukta Abhiyaan on a monthly basis, the company aims to build long-term safety awareness, confidence and resilience across the Vedanta Jharsuguda community.

Part of a broader safety-first culture

The new initiative adds to Vedanta Jharsuguda’s comprehensive safety framework. The plant is home to Agnivahini, an all-women firefighting team comprising over 100 members, and features multiple safety parks that familiarise employees with essential plant safety practices. Regular mock drills are also conducted in collaboration with expert agencies such as the Odisha Directorate of Factories and Boilers, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Building a lasting safety movement

By institutionalising Agni Jagrukta Abhiyaan as a monthly programme, Vedanta Aluminium aims to create a lasting movement that strengthens preparedness, protects lives and nurtures safety-conscious, resilient communities.