Bhubaneswar, 8 December 2025:Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has expanded its community health initiatives with the launch of Shishu Sanjeevani, a fortified nutrition support programme for young children across 25 Anganwadi centres in Kashipur and Bhawanipatna. The initiative will benefit more than 600 children between the ages of 3 and 6.

Fortified nutrition for early childhood development

Developed by the National Dairy Development Board, Shishu Sanjeevani delivers micronutrient-rich supplements formulated in line with ICMR–NIN guidelines. Distributed under the supervision of Anganwadi workers, the programme aims to strengthen nutritional intake among children during their crucial developmental years, helping reduce malnutrition and support foundational growth.

Aligned with Vedanta’s Nand Ghar Model

This effort builds on Vedanta’s flagship Nand Ghar initiative—launched in 2015 under the Anil Agarwal Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Women & Child Development—which seeks to modernise Anganwadi infrastructure across India.

In Odisha alone, 531 Nand Ghars are offering preschool education, nutritious meals and take-home rations, basic healthcare via ANMs, and skill development support for women.

Voices from Vedanta and the community

Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, said, “This initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening early childhood nutrition and supporting holistic community development. Through this effort, we align with the nationwide vision of Rashtriya Poshan Maah, ensuring children receive strong foundations in health and education for a brighter future.”

Jyotsana Barik, Child Development Programme Officer, Kashipur, added, “This initiative has been very helpful for the children. The laddoos are nutritious and the children enjoy them, and we feel reassured that they are receiving proper nutrition at the Anganwadi.”

Sustained commitment to community development

Vedanta Aluminium continues to drive socio-economic transformation through initiatives spanning education, healthcare, livelihood generation, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. By collaborating closely with local authorities and community partners, the company ensures meaningful and measurable impact in its operational areas.