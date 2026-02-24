New Delhi: BJP Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he and the Congress party were operating at the behest of “anti-national and foreign forces”.

BJP MP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Protest at India AI Impact Summit

The remarks came days after Youth Congress members staged a protest inside New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit, a high-profile event attended by industry leaders and policymakers.

The protesters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government over issues such as alleged unemployment, inflation and the reported India-US trade deal.

Responding to the protest, Thakur accused Rahul Gandhi of undermining the country’s image.

“Rahul Gandhi has become a spokesperson for anti-national forces. He pursues an anti-India agenda, promotes negative politics, and attempts to spread anarchy. His only job is to lie, spread fear and confusion, defame India, abuse PM Modi, engage in anti-national politics, and discredit the country’s progress globally,” he told reporters.

He further alleged that Gandhi routinely downplays India’s economic achievements.

“If India’s economy grows the fastest, he calls it a dead economy. At the India AI Summit, which is being praised worldwide, he performs shameless and shirtless nude dances, thus displaying indecent behaviour,” Thakur said.

Escalating his criticism, the BJP leader questioned whether Gandhi’s political approach was being influenced from abroad.

Anurag Thakur Alleges “Anti-India Agenda” by Congress Leadership

“Is Rahul Gandhi’s politics being shaped by foreign countries? Is the Congress Party pursuing the agenda of foreigners? Is the Congress Party now acting at the behest of Uncle Sam and George Soros? Is the Congress Party supporting India’s rival countries?” he asked.

Thakur also referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation while targeting the Congress.

“Collecting donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and then praising China, this is the state of the Congress... He (Rahul Gandhi) is being ridiculed by the world. Is he the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha or Leader of Opposing India?” he said.

The BJP MP also recalled the Lok Sabha proceedings of February 4, alleging that Congress members disrupted the House by raising slogans and gathering near the Prime Minister’s seat.

“Sending women MPs to Parliament and surrounding Prime Minister Modi’s seat; what kind of politics does Rahul Gandhi engage in?” he asked.

Continuing his attack, Thakur accused Gandhi of tarnishing India’s image on global platforms.

“Making statements defaming India on foreign platforms, telling one lie after another, engaging in baseless politics, and spreading rumours is his only job. Rahul Gandhi is making every effort to spread anarchy, rumours, and riots. He wants to derail India’s rapidly growing economy. Spreading one lie after another, baseless politics, and spreading rumours is his job,” he said.

Thakur asserted that what he described as Gandhi’s “anti-India propaganda” had failed and would continue to fail.

“Opposition to the BJP and PM Modi, and now opposition to India, all this has become Rahul Gandhi’s agenda. Opposition to India’s constitutional institutions, hatred for the citizens of India, and hatred for India itself -- this is Rahul Gandhi’s agenda. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country,” he said.

“Lying and engaging in negative politics has become Rahul Gandhi’s daily routine. Who are those who write press notes and give statements to him, and what are their thoughts? Today, the country has learned the agenda behind the Congress,” Thakur added.

(IANS)