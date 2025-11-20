Bhubaneswar: Accusing the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and several BJP leaders of being involved in illegal sand mining, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders intensified their attacks on the ruling party today.

Addressing a press conference at Sankha Bhawan, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and BCJD president Ipsita Sahu claimed allegations linking BJP leaders and the CMO to sand theft have surfaced and demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issue a clarification. They remarked such accusations against a sitting Chief Minister were “unprecedented since Independence.”

The BJD leaders further alleged discussions are underway suggesting direct links between the Chief Minister, his family members, and Himanshu Shekhar Sahu alias Liku Sahu, a legislator accused in cases of sand and stone theft.

They also alleged Mining Minister Bibhuti Jena is involved in similar illegal activities, as widely discussed in Ganjam district.

Sahu added Minister Pradeep Balsamant has allegedly taken possession of a stone quarry and a sand mine in Nayagarh district in the names of his wife and son.

The BJD leaders further accused Badamba–Narasinghpur MLA Vijay Dalabehera of colluding with local sand and stone mafias, and claimed Aska MLA Saroj Padhi has been demanding monthly payments from sand contractors.

Describing illegal sand and stone mining as a threat to Odisha’s interests, the BJD leaders warned the party would launch statewide protests in the coming days over the issue.