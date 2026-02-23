Bhubaneswar: Calling the decision to allow the sale of liquor in tetra packs as unethical and harmful to youth, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference at Sankha Bhawan, the BJD’s state headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Opposition Chief Whip and MLA Pramila Mallik said the BJP had earlier promised to make Odisha liquor-free, but the new decision contradicts that commitment.

“The BJP government, which came to power raising slogans against liquor, is now encouraging its consumption. Introducing liquor in tetra packs will turn Odisha into a liquor-filled state,” Mallik alleged.

She also criticised the state government’s decision to reopen 70 liquor shops that were previously shut down during the BJD regime.

“The government is prioritising revenue over public welfare,” she said, adding the party would launch protests if the decision is not withdrawn.

Recently, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan informed the Odisha Legislative Assembly that liquor would be sold in tetra packs instead of glass bottles.