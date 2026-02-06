Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday, claimed that Tirupati laddu was prepared with ghee made with chemicals used for cleaning bathrooms during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government's tenure.

He accused the YSRCP of trying to tarnish the sanctity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by adulterating the 'prasadam' (offering).

"For five years, they (YSRCP) had made 'prasadam' with ghee prepared from chemicals. The ghee was made with chemicals used for cleaning bathrooms," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a public meeting at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district on the occasion of distribution of 'your land -- your right' pattadar passbooks among farmers.

He said that YSRCP leader and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is claiming that the Central Bureau of Investigation and Special Investigation Team gave them a clean chit but his own uncle Y.V. Subba Reddy, who served as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), admitted that adulteration did occur.

The Chief Minister claimed that he tried to rectify the situation after YSRCP desecrated the TTD with adulterated prasadam.

He said that there is a significant difference between the laddu offered in the past and the laddu offered now.

He also accused the YSRCP of engaging in a show of strength for political purposes instead of fighting for public issues.

A show of strength should be done during elections, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu remarked.

Referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy's recent visit to Guntur, Chandrababu Naidu said he caused inconvenience to motorists.

"In the past, they ran over a person named Singayya under their convoy. In Bangarupalyam, they threw mangoes on the ground, trampled on them, and engaged in hooliganism," the Chief Minister said, adding that he knows how to deal with this kind of politics.

He said the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh was providing pattadar passbooks to farmers with all security features to prevent tampering of land records.

He made it clear that any anyone attempting to manipulate the records will be sent to jail.

He criticised his predecessor Jagan Mohan Reddy for issuing passbooks with his photograph.

"Who is he (Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) to put his photos on the land inherited from our ancestors," the Chief Minister asked, and accused the YSRCP leader of spending Rs 700 crore to put his pictures on land survey stones.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRCP leaders tried to seize lands of farmers through fraudulent methods.

He claimed that under the Land Titling Act, they (YSRCP) appointed their own people to seize control of disputed lands.

"This month, we are conducting survey in 279 villages and will issue passbooks to 1.16 lakh people. We are trying to issue 18 lakh passbooks by April," he said.

Stating that so far, 37.40 lakh passbooks have been prepared, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said surveys need to be conducted in 9,500 villages and 62 lakh passbooks still need to be issued.

He claimed that Rayalaseema, which was once ravaged by droughts, is being transformed into a horticulture hub.

Every year, more than 200 lakh tonnes of horticultural products come from Rayalaseema.

"The credit for providing water to this region through various means, including drip irrigation, goes to our government," the Chief Minister said.

(IANS)