Patna: Making a major organisational change, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President.

The decision was approved by the BJP Parliamentary Board.

The term of the current BJP National President JP Nadda has ended, and the party has been deliberating on his successor for some time.

In the meantime, the top leadership has entrusted the responsibility of National Working President to Nitin Nabin.

According to a letter issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, the Parliamentary Board has appointed Nitin Nabin as the National Working President of the party with immediate effect.

The notification clarified that the order has been communicated to the National President, all state in-charges, state presidents, and organisation general secretaries.

Nitin Nabin is an MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna.

In the Assembly elections held last month, he defeated RJD candidate Rekha Kumari.

He is a four-time MLA and is regarded as a disciplined and committed party worker.

Coming from a political background, Nitin Nabin is the son of Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, a senior and prominent BJP leader in Bihar.

From student politics to holding key organisational and ministerial roles, Nitin Nabin has steadily risen through the ranks of the party.

His appointment is being seen as a significant move by the BJP leadership, reflecting confidence in his organisational skills and political experience.

At 45, Nitin Nabin has established himself as an effective Road Construction Minister in the Bihar government.

He is widely regarded as a young, energetic leader with a modern outlook, and his administrative style has earned him recognition within the party.

Earlier, the BJP had also announced a key organisational change in Uttar Pradesh, where Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary was appointed as the new president of the state unit, as part of the party’s broader organisational restructuring ahead of upcoming political challenges.