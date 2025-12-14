Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik’s decision to forgo the recently hiked salary and allowances has sparked a sharp political row in Odisha, with both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress accusing the BJD chief of political theatrics and double standards.

BJP calls move ‘Political Drama’

Senior BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra termed Patnaik’s decision a “political drama,” pointing out that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had supported the bill to increase salaries and allowances for MLAs and former legislators.

“Naveen Patnaik is a wealthy person and does not need the salary hike. This is nothing but drama. If he was truly against the hike, he should have directed his party MLAs not to support the bill,” Mishra said.

He further alleged that BJD MLA Pramila Mallick had actively demanded a salary hike in the Assembly, indicating that Patnaik was in favour of the move. Mishra questioned why the LoP was not present on the last day of the winter session and did not speak against the bill during the debate in the House.

“He could have opposed the bill then. The government might have reconsidered it. Now, after its passage, he says he will forgo the hike. People of Odisha understand this tactic,” Mishra added.

Deputy CM questions timing

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also criticised Patnaik, calling the move politically motivated.

“Forgoing the hiked salary is not a big sacrifice for him. He had the opportunity to raise objections in the Assembly but chose not to participate in the debate,” Singh Deo said, questioning the timing and intent behind the decision.

Congress terms it ‘Double Standards’

The Congress also joined the criticism, accusing Patnaik of adopting a double-standard approach.

“All MLAs across party lines supported the bill in the Assembly. Now, the Leader of Opposition wants to forgo the hike for political mileage,” said Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta.

Saunta noted that Patnaik, having served as Chief Minister for 24 years and coming from a prominent political family, may not require the additional income. However, he argued that the salary hike would benefit former legislators facing financial hardship.

“It would have been better if Naveen Patnaik welcomed the government’s decision. On one hand, he refuses the hike, while on the other, his party supported the bill. This exposes internal miscommunication within the BJD,” he added.

Background: Salary hike sparks debate

The Odisha Assembly on December 9 passed a revised remuneration bill approving a substantial hike in salaries of MLAs, ministers, the Speaker, and pensions for former legislators. The increase—reportedly higher than in many other states—drew sharp reactions in the media and political circles.

Following the backlash, Naveen Patnaik announced that he would not accept the enhanced salary. On Saturday, he wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, requesting that the additional amount be utilised for welfare programmes for the poor in the state.

The issue continues to fuel political debate, with rival parties questioning both the intent and consistency behind the former Chief Minister’s decision.