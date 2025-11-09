Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Sunday, submitted a petition to the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R.S. Gopalan seeking the intervention of the CEO for the removal of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) posters and banners affixed on government properties, including electricity poles and the walls of government offices, schools, and colleges in the Nuapada Assembly constituency.

A delegation of the Opposition BJD, led by Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo and senior leader Lenin Mohanty, visited the CEO's office here and submitted the petition.

The party expressed deep concern over the alleged violations of the model code of conduct by the BJP in Nuapada repeatedly.

The BJD, in the petition, also alleged that despite repeated complaints by the party, banners and posters remain affixed on government properties in Nuapada.

"Despite repeated complaints to both the District Collector, Nuapada (District Electoral Officer), and your esteemed office, posters and hoardings of the BJP remain on public utilities such as electricity poles and walls of government offices, schools, and colleges, in clear violation of electoral norms," the BJD alleged.

According to the petition, the party regrets that officials entrusted with upholding neutrality -- specifically the Nuapada Collector Madhusudan Dash and the District Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh -- are acting in a partisan manner.

"Their conduct has become even more biased following the recent visit of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to Nuapada. During the ongoing election campaign, the CM held a meeting exclusively with government officials, further emboldening the district administration to act in favour of the BJP. These officials now appear to be functioning as agents of the BJP, assisting its leaders and supporters rather than enforcing election laws," the BJD alleged.

The BJD, in its petition, alleged that this state of affairs gravely undermines public trust in fairness during the ongoing electoral process.

"We respectfully demand that the Odisha CEO immediately direct the removal of all banners, posters, and publicity materials of the BJP from government properties, including electricity poles and the walls of government offices, schools, and colleges in Nuapada district. We further urge your office to instruct the Nuapada District Collector and the District Superintendent of Police to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct and maintain impartiality during the election period," the BJD urged.

The party also urged the Odisha CEO to take strict action against government officials found assisting and protecting BJP leaders.