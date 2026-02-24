Bhubaneswar: Proceedings of the Odisha Legislative Assembly were adjourned till 10:30 am on March 9 amid continued disruptions by Opposition members during the discussion on the 2026–27 State Budget.

During the debate, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticised the Opposition strongly, accusing them of disrupting the House for political reasons rather than raising genuine public concerns.

The Chief Minister said the Opposition, which had been in power for 24 years, has now moved to the Opposition benches and claimed they would not return to power for the next 24 years. Accusing Opposition parties of indulging in politics in the name of farmers, Majhi said they were deliberately stalling Assembly proceedings instead of playing a constructive role.

He also claimed farmers in Odisha were satisfied with the government’s policies and questioned the absence of farmers during recent protests organised by the Opposition.

Referring to claims made by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) about mobilising a large number of farmers to gherao the Assembly, Majhi questioned how many farmers had actually participated. He specifically asked whether farmers from districts such as Bargarh and Sambalpur were present at the protest.

Majhi further pointed out despite submitting adjournment motions twice, the Opposition did not pursue discussions aimed at resolving farmers’ concerns.

The Chief Minister emphasised the government remains committed to addressing farmers’ issues and ensuring their welfare, while urging the Opposition to cooperate in maintaining the dignity and smooth functioning of the Assembly.